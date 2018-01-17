Story highlights Glenn Simpson and Fusion GPS have been at the center of the political firestorm

Sen. Dianne Feinstein released a separate transcript from a different Simpson interview

Washington (CNN) The House Intelligence Committee will vote Thursday on whether to release the transcript of the panel's interview with Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The committee has a business meeting scheduled for Thursday posted on its website, in which it plans to vote on whether to release the transcript of Simpson's interview, which was conducted behind closed doors.

Rep. Mike Conaway, the Texas Republican leading the committee's Russia investigation, said the panel would make a decision on that soon.

"Mr. Simpson has requested that, I know the minority folks have requested it as well, and we'll take it under serious advisement and have a decision soon," Conaway told CNN Wednesday.

