Graham, Durbin introduce bipartisan immigration bill despite setbacks

Washington (CNN) A bipartisan group of senators on Wednesday formally unveiled their immigration proposal with new supporters -- even as the White House continued to call the deal dead on arrival.

Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, and Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, introduced their bill Wednesday afternoon with Sens. Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey, Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, Cory Gardner, R-Colorado, Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee, Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Mike Rounds, R-South Dakota, putting the bill close to having enough votes to pass the Senate, assuming unanimous Democratic support, but not quite to the 60-vote threshold needed to advance legislation.

The bill appeared to be the same that was presented to President Donald Trump last week, when the President, using vulgar terms, rejected the pitch, according to sources familiar with that meeting.

If passed, the bill would appropriate $2.705 billion in border security improvements, eliminate the visa lottery, make permanent the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program -- offering a pathway to citizenship to those who qualify -- and limit "chain migration," or family-based migration, of the individuals eligible for the program.

"We'd be crazy to want them to leave. If you met any of these Dream Act kids, the last thing you'd want is for them to leave," Graham said on the Senate floor Wednesday evening. "At the end of the day there's a deal to be had; it just needs to be done. The reason this bipartisan group that I'm part of came about is because no one was doing much of anything."

Read More