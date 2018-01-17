Trump: Predecessors left North Korea to a president 'that scored the highest on tests'

Story highlights Trump has made claims about his intelligence in the past

He also told Reuters he gets "more exercise than people think"

Washington (CNN) Fresh off a White House doctor declaring his health excellent, President Donald Trump swiped at his predecessors on North Korea, while saying he "scored the highest on tests."

Discussing the issue of North Korea's nuclear ambitions in an interview Wednesday with Reuters , Trump took a swing at his predecessors, former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, for their approaches to the rogue nation.

"I guess they all realized they're going to have to leave it to a president that scored the highest on tests. What can I tell you?" Trump said.

White House physician Ronny Jackson told reporters on Tuesday that he had screened Trump for neurological impairments at the President's asking during a yearly medical exam last week, and that Trump had scored 30 out of 30 on the cognitive test.

Jackson said he "found no reason whatsoever to think the President has any issues whatsoever with his thought processes."

Read More