Washington (CNN) The Department of Interior is rebutting concerns cited by members of the National Park System Advisory Board who quit on Tuesday.

"It is patently false to say the Department had not engaged the board when as recently as January 8 we were working with the board to renew their charter, schedule a meeting, and fill vacancies," a statement issued by the department on Wednesday read.

Nine former board members sent a letter Tuesday to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and cited concerns with the Trump administration's priorities regarding the national parks, according to the letter obtained by CNN. The board can have up to 12 members.

The author of the letter, former Alaska Democratic Gov. Tony Knowles, said the board is supposed to meet twice a year. However, he said, he's been told things were "suspended."

The Interior Department statement said they "welcome" the resignations and accused the departing members of turning a blind eye to reports of "ethics and management failures, all while taking credit for the extensive work of private companies during the NPS centennial celebration."

