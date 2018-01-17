(CNN) "The Bible tells us," a freshly sworn-in President Trump said during a softer point in his inaugural speech, "how good and pleasant it is when God's people live together in unity."

Nearly a year later, a new Quinnipiac poll suggests that some combination of partisan animosity and Trump's own behavior is dashing that prospect, with Democrats and Republicans splitting wildly when asked whether the President has done more to divide the country than unite it.

By 95% to 3%, Democratic voters say Trump is stirring up new discord. Meanwhile, 70% of Republicans say the opposite -- that he is doing more to unite the country, leaving GOP voters as the only demographic group surveyed that came in north of 50% on that question.

That the Republicans polled here view Trump as a unifying force, an assessment in such stark conflict to the broader results, underlines the depth of the partisan division. GOP voters aside, you could argue that if there's any broad unity among Americans today, it is their belief that Trump has made old political rifts worse.

Did it have to be this way? Then President-elect Trump, after winning one of the most fraught and contentious modern elections, said no, pledging on the eve of his taking office to heal the wounds and hard feelings in his wake.

