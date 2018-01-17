Under Trump, can we trust the government's terrorism data?

David Sterman is a policy analyst at New America's International Security Program. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) On Tuesday, the US Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice released a report that was mandated by President Trump's executive order -- signed in March 2017 -- which revised the "travel ban" from a number of Muslim-majority countries.

David Sterman

Attorney General Jeff Sessions asserted that Tuesday's report -- which found that 73% of individuals convicted of international terrorism crimes in federal courts between September 11, 2001 and December 31, 2016 were foreign-born -- "reveals an indisputable sobering reality -- our immigration system has undermined our national security and public safety."

Far from revealing an indisputable reality, the misleading report is, in fact, the latest indication that the Trump administration is trying to skirt the truth.

President Trump promoted the new report by tweeting that it shows "nearly 3 in 4 individuals convicted of terrorism-related charges are foreign-born," dropping the key qualifier of "international."

This tweet ignores the numerous incidents of terrorism in the United States committed by individuals motivated by far-right and other ideological motives.