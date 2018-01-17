Story highlights Females make up around 70% of all people in modern slavery

Nick Grono is CEO of the Freedom Fund, which invests in local organizations working on the frontlines against modern slavery. On January 17 the Freedom Fund released a report entitled "Her freedom, her voice." The opinions expressed are solely his.

(CNN) Born to a desperately poor family in rural Nepal, Alina was just five years old when she was forced to work as a maid in her village. She endured long hours of hard labor without breaks, and was physically and verbally abused. She received no schooling.

When Alina turned 11, a neighbor lured her into work as a "waitress" in one of Kathmandu's dance bars. For five years she was sexually exploited by customers there, during which time her employer withheld her wages, and regularly beat her.

Alina -- not her real name -- is safe now, thanks to the efforts of a local NGO. But this level of extreme exploitation is far too common around the world.

Every day across the globe, millions of women and girls are used, controlled and exploited for commercial or personal gain. They are trafficked into the sex industry, kept in servitude as domestic workers in private homes, forced to work in exploitative conditions in factories and bonded into agricultural labor. They suffer terrible violence and are denied their basic rights and freedoms.

Heightened risk of slavery