London (CNN) The UK government is preparing a new £44.5 million package to bolster UK border controls in France to help tackle illegal immigration.

The announcement comes on the day French President Emmanuel Macron travels to the UK to meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May as part of a major summit on security and migration at the Sandhurst Military Academy.

Macron has been outspoken in his desire to see Britain increase its spending in his pursuit of reshaping the 2003 Le Touquet agreement, a deal that allows the UK to effectively have a border on French land and vice-versa.

The deal means the UK can screen passengers and cargo traveling to the UK while still in France, and allows for action to be taken against illegal migrants before they reach Britain.

It also allows French officers to make checks on people traveling from the UK to France and farther into Europe.

