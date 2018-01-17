Sweden to publish leaflets warning citizens over potential war

(CNN) Sweden is preparing to issue leaflets to 4.7 million households this spring amid growing fears it could be dragged into the perils of war.

The leaflets, which urge citizens to prepare for "crisis and catastrophes in peacetime, but also for different kinds of attacks on society and Sweden," is the latest step in the country's revamped defense strategy in response to perceived Russian aggression.

The pamphlet is prompted partly by the "security situation in our neighborhood," meaning the Baltic area, a Civil Contingencies Agency spokesperson told CNN on Wednesday.

The leaflets, which will be published later this year, aim to educate Swedes on how to prepare in case "their world gets turned upside down," and ask municipal regions to ready previous Cold War bunkers.

According to a spokesperson for the Civil Contingencies Agency, the literature will also provide practical tips to ensure citizens have all the necessary food, water and blankets stocked at home.

Read More