Brexit bill passes final stage in House of Commons

London (CNN) The British government's Brexit bill passed to the next stage Wednesday after being voted through the House of Commons.

The bill, which aims to incorporate European Union law into British law to ensure a smooth transition upon the country's departure from the bloc, was approved by lawmakers 324 to 295.

Britain is set to leave the EU on March 29, 2019, at 2300 GMT, according to the bill.

Attention will now turn to the House of Lords, which is expected to offer fierce scrutiny of the bill, with many of its members in favor of remaining in the EU, and where the government lacks a majority.

The government has faced a battle to get the bill through the House of Commons, with a number of amendments put forward.

