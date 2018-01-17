DIY Network apologizes for host's anti-Semitic remark

Story highlights The remark was made on a recent episode

The episode will be pulled for edit, according to the network

(CNN) The DIY Network is apologizing after an anti-Semitic remark aired on an episode of one of its shows.

"Texas Flip N Move" host Toni Snow reportedly made the comment during the show's Season 7 finale, which aired on January 12.

"You're not even gonna bicker a little bit," Snow asked a participant on the series who was willing to pay full asking price for a refurbished school bus. "Jew us down?"

The network apologized in a statement provided to CNN.

"On a recent episode of 'Texas Flip N Move,' an inappropriate comment unfortunately made it past our team," the statement read. "We were made aware of the issue shortly after it aired, and immediately pulled the episode to edit it for future broadcast. We apologize unreservedly for any offense caused."

