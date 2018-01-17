Obama team bids wistful farewell in 'The Final Year'

(CNN) Designed to make President Obama's supporters wistful and seemingly to irritate President Trump, "The Final Year" is an intriguing if overtly nostalgic fly-on-the-wall glimpse into the last year of the former's presidency, chronicled through the perspective of his national-security team.

Theatrically releasing this HBO-bound documentary almost a year to the day of Trump's inauguration, obviously, isn't an accident, any more than the throwback credits, which introduce the key players in big bold letters as "starring" in the documentary, as if this were a 1970s drama.

Director Greg Barker's feature-length film is nevertheless an illuminating if somewhat soft-focused look at the brinkmanship and delicacy associated with international relations, one that clearly contrasts the diplomatic efforts of these wonk-ish Obama insiders -- principally former Secretary of State John Kerry, U.N. ambassador Samantha Power, National Security Adviser Susan Rice, and deputy adviser Ben Rhodes -- with the Trump administration's proverbial bull-in-the-china-shop approach.

The project also highlights the personal toll that such positions exact, from the travel to the time away from family, with Power and Rhodes shown in quieter moments with their young children when they're not crisscrossing the globe.

"We're all just passing through these jobs," Power says, although the principals interviewed talk about consciously making decisions that they hope will be "hard to dismantle," keeping a watchful eye -- while the film's being shot -- on the presidential race unfolding as a backdrop to their endeavors.

