Kristen Wiig to star in comedy series from Apple

(CNN) You'll soon be seeing more of Kristen Wiig on the small screen.

The "Saturday Night Live" alum will star in a half-hour comedy series from Apple and Reese Witherspoon's production company, Hello Sunshine.

The untitled series, Apple's first foray into comedy, is inspired by Curtis Sittenfeld's upcoming short story collection, "You Think It, I'll Say It."

Colleen McGuinness, whose credits include "30 Rock" and "Friends From College," will serve as creator/showrunner and executive producer.

Wiig is also an executive producer on the series, alongside Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine.

