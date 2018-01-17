Breaking News

Betty White: Still not retiring at 96

Updated 2:43 PM ET, Wed January 17, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Beloved TV star &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/01/11/us/betty-white---fast-facts/index.html&quot;&gt;Betty White&lt;/a&gt; seems to have a patent on &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/09/entertainment/betty-white-brooke-baldwin-history-of-comedy-cnntv/index.html&quot;&gt;longevity&lt;/a&gt;. She&#39;s celebrating her 96th birthday on Wednesday, January 17. Here&#39;s a look at the life and career of the Emmy Award-winning actress who has starred in such popular sitcoms as &quot;The Mary Tyler Moore Show&quot; and &quot;The Golden Girls&quot;:
Photos: Betty White: Still not retiring at 96
Beloved TV star Betty White seems to have a patent on longevity. She's celebrating her 96th birthday on Wednesday, January 17. Here's a look at the life and career of the Emmy Award-winning actress who has starred in such popular sitcoms as "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "The Golden Girls":
Hide Caption
1 of 25
White was born in the Chicago suburb of Oak Park, Illinois, in 1922. The young actress, here in 1956, had roles on popular radio shows such as &quot;This Is Your FBI&quot; and &quot;The Great Gildersleeve&quot; before landing her first TV role as a co-host of &quot;Hollywood on Television&quot; in 1949.
Photos: Betty White: Still not retiring at 96
White was born in the Chicago suburb of Oak Park, Illinois, in 1922. The young actress, here in 1956, had roles on popular radio shows such as "This Is Your FBI" and "The Great Gildersleeve" before landing her first TV role as a co-host of "Hollywood on Television" in 1949.
Hide Caption
2 of 25
White rides in the Christmas parade in Los Angeles in 1955.
Photos: Betty White: Still not retiring at 96
White rides in the Christmas parade in Los Angeles in 1955.
Hide Caption
3 of 25
White and actor Eddie Albert, center, host a broadcast of &quot;Hollywood on Television,&quot; a live daily talk show, in Los Angeles in 1952.
Photos: Betty White: Still not retiring at 96
White and actor Eddie Albert, center, host a broadcast of "Hollywood on Television," a live daily talk show, in Los Angeles in 1952.
Hide Caption
4 of 25
The actress starred in the sitcoms &quot;Life With Elizabeth&quot; and &quot;Date With the Angels&quot; in the &#39;50s. She promotes the latter in 1957.
Photos: Betty White: Still not retiring at 96
The actress starred in the sitcoms "Life With Elizabeth" and "Date With the Angels" in the '50s. She promotes the latter in 1957.
Hide Caption
5 of 25
The star makes a friend on a 1957 outing to the Detroit Zoo.
Photos: Betty White: Still not retiring at 96
The star makes a friend on a 1957 outing to the Detroit Zoo.
Hide Caption
6 of 25
White in &quot;Date With the Angels&quot; in 1957.
Photos: Betty White: Still not retiring at 96
White in "Date With the Angels" in 1957.
Hide Caption
7 of 25
White appears as a celebrity guest on the game show &quot;Password&quot; in 1967. The actress was married to &quot;Password&quot; host Allen Ludden, right, from 1963 until his death in 1981.
Photos: Betty White: Still not retiring at 96
White appears as a celebrity guest on the game show "Password" in 1967. The actress was married to "Password" host Allen Ludden, right, from 1963 until his death in 1981.
Hide Caption
8 of 25
At an age when most acting careers start winding down, White found even bigger success as Sue Ann Nivens, the man-hungry &quot;Happy Homemaker&quot; on &quot;The Mary Tyler Moore Show&quot; in the 1970s. She was the perfect foil for star Mary Tyler Moore, left, winning two Emmys for best supporting actress in a comedy series.
Photos: Betty White: Still not retiring at 96
At an age when most acting careers start winding down, White found even bigger success as Sue Ann Nivens, the man-hungry "Happy Homemaker" on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" in the 1970s. She was the perfect foil for star Mary Tyler Moore, left, winning two Emmys for best supporting actress in a comedy series.
Hide Caption
9 of 25
After her success as Sue Ann Nivens, she starred on her own series, &quot;The Betty White Show,&quot; in 1977-78.
Photos: Betty White: Still not retiring at 96
After her success as Sue Ann Nivens, she starred on her own series, "The Betty White Show," in 1977-78.
Hide Caption
10 of 25
White plays Jane opposite Johnny Carson in a Tarzan skit for &quot;The Tonight Show&quot; in 1981.
Photos: Betty White: Still not retiring at 96
White plays Jane opposite Johnny Carson in a Tarzan skit for "The Tonight Show" in 1981.
Hide Caption
11 of 25
And of course, she made several guest appearances on &quot;The Love Boat,&quot; including in 1982 with Broadway star Carol Channing.
Photos: Betty White: Still not retiring at 96
And of course, she made several guest appearances on "The Love Boat," including in 1982 with Broadway star Carol Channing.
Hide Caption
12 of 25
With Mickey Mouse at Disneyland in 1988.
Photos: Betty White: Still not retiring at 96
With Mickey Mouse at Disneyland in 1988.
Hide Caption
13 of 25
White turned down the role of Blanche Devereaux to play the sweet and slightly dimwitted Rose Nyland on the long-running series &quot;The Golden Girls,&quot; which also starred Rue McClanahan, from left, Estelle Getty and Bea Arthur. White won the Emmy for best actress in a comedy series in 1986 and was nominated six other times, often losing to her co-stars.
Photos: Betty White: Still not retiring at 96
White turned down the role of Blanche Devereaux to play the sweet and slightly dimwitted Rose Nyland on the long-running series "The Golden Girls," which also starred Rue McClanahan, from left, Estelle Getty and Bea Arthur. White won the Emmy for best actress in a comedy series in 1986 and was nominated six other times, often losing to her co-stars.
Hide Caption
14 of 25
White is a well-known animal lover. Here she is at Lake Placid, New York, in 1999.
Photos: Betty White: Still not retiring at 96
White is a well-known animal lover. Here she is at Lake Placid, New York, in 1999.
Hide Caption
15 of 25
White brings her comedy chops to the movies in 2009&#39;s &quot;The Proposal&quot; with Sandra Bullock.
Photos: Betty White: Still not retiring at 96
White brings her comedy chops to the movies in 2009's "The Proposal" with Sandra Bullock.
Hide Caption
16 of 25
White, center, was a guest host on &quot;Saturday Night Live&quot; in 2010, appearing with Amy Poehler, from left, Maya Rudolph, Ana Gasteyer and Will Forte. She won another Emmy for her efforts on &quot;SNL.&quot;
Photos: Betty White: Still not retiring at 96
White, center, was a guest host on "Saturday Night Live" in 2010, appearing with Amy Poehler, from left, Maya Rudolph, Ana Gasteyer and Will Forte. She won another Emmy for her efforts on "SNL."
Hide Caption
17 of 25
White joins her &quot;Hot in Cleveland&quot; co-stars, from left, Wendie Malick, Jane Leeves and Valerie Bertinelli to accept the award for favorite cable TV comedy on the People&#39;s Choice Awards in 2012.
Photos: Betty White: Still not retiring at 96
White joins her "Hot in Cleveland" co-stars, from left, Wendie Malick, Jane Leeves and Valerie Bertinelli to accept the award for favorite cable TV comedy on the People's Choice Awards in 2012.
Hide Caption
18 of 25
White guest-stars as an eccentric professor on &quot;Anthropology 101&quot; in 2010 with Danny Pudi, left, and Donald Glover.
Photos: Betty White: Still not retiring at 96
White guest-stars as an eccentric professor on "Anthropology 101" in 2010 with Danny Pudi, left, and Donald Glover.
Hide Caption
19 of 25
The actress does a stint on &quot;Bones&quot; in 2015. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/news/2013/9/q-and-a-betty-white-on-her-world-record-her-favorite-works-and-getting-started-on-tv-50966/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Two years earlier, the Guinness World Records had recognized White&lt;/a&gt; for the longest TV career for a female entertainer -- at that point 74 years.
Photos: Betty White: Still not retiring at 96
The actress does a stint on "Bones" in 2015. Two years earlier, the Guinness World Records had recognized White for the longest TV career for a female entertainer -- at that point 74 years.
Hide Caption
20 of 25
White stars in the 2010 film &quot;You Again.&quot;
Photos: Betty White: Still not retiring at 96
White stars in the 2010 film "You Again."
Hide Caption
21 of 25
The actress clutches her Life Achievement Award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January 2010. &quot;I am the luckiest old broad on two feet,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/09/entertainment/betty-white-brooke-baldwin-history-of-comedy-cnntv/index.html&quot;&gt;she told CNN&#39;s Brooke Baldwin in 2017&lt;/a&gt;. &quot;I&#39;m still able to get a job, at this age. I will go to my grave saying, &#39;Can I come in and read for that tomorrow?&#39; &quot;
Photos: Betty White: Still not retiring at 96
The actress clutches her Life Achievement Award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January 2010. "I am the luckiest old broad on two feet," she told CNN's Brooke Baldwin in 2017. "I'm still able to get a job, at this age. I will go to my grave saying, 'Can I come in and read for that tomorrow?' "
Hide Caption
22 of 25
The star muses about her long career and her book, &quot;If You Ask Me (And Of Course You Won&#39;t), &quot; at what&#39;s now the Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles in 2011.
Photos: Betty White: Still not retiring at 96
The star muses about her long career and her book, "If You Ask Me (And Of Course You Won't), " at what's now the Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles in 2011.
Hide Caption
23 of 25
White accepts the Legend Award at the TV Land Awards in 2015 as her &quot;Hot in Cleveland&quot; co-stars watch from the sidelines.
Photos: Betty White: Still not retiring at 96
White accepts the Legend Award at the TV Land Awards in 2015 as her "Hot in Cleveland" co-stars watch from the sidelines.
Hide Caption
24 of 25
White sits down with James Corden for &quot;The Late Late Show&quot; in 2017.
Photos: Betty White: Still not retiring at 96
White sits down with James Corden for "The Late Late Show" in 2017.
Hide Caption
25 of 25
23 Betty White RESTRICTED02 Betty White03 Betty White RESTRICTED04 Betty White RESTRICTED05 Betty White RESTRICTED06 Betty White RESTRICTED07 Betty White RESTRICTED08 Betty White RESTRICTED09 Betty White RESTRICTED10 Betty White RESTRICTED11 Betty White RESTRICTED12 Betty White RESTRICTED13 Betty White RESTRICTED14 Betty White RESTRICTED15 Betty White RESTRICTED16 Betty White RESTRICTED17 Betty White RESTRICTED18 Betty White RESTRICTED19 Betty White RESTRICTED20 Betty White RESTRICTED21 Betty White RESTRICTED25 Betty White 01 Betty White RESTRICTED24 Betty White 22 Betty White RESTRICTED
With a career spanning nearly eight decades, actress Betty White celebrates her 96th birthday on January 17.