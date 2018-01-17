Photos: Betty White: Still not retiring at 96 Beloved TV star Betty White seems to have a patent on longevity . She's celebrating her 96th birthday on Wednesday, January 17. Here's a look at the life and career of the Emmy Award-winning actress who has starred in such popular sitcoms as "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "The Golden Girls": Hide Caption 1 of 25

White was born in the Chicago suburb of Oak Park, Illinois, in 1922. The young actress, here in 1956, had roles on popular radio shows such as "This Is Your FBI" and "The Great Gildersleeve" before landing her first TV role as a co-host of "Hollywood on Television" in 1949.

White rides in the Christmas parade in Los Angeles in 1955.

White and actor Eddie Albert, center, host a broadcast of "Hollywood on Television," a live daily talk show, in Los Angeles in 1952.

The actress starred in the sitcoms "Life With Elizabeth" and "Date With the Angels" in the '50s. She promotes the latter in 1957.

The star makes a friend on a 1957 outing to the Detroit Zoo.

White in "Date With the Angels" in 1957.

White appears as a celebrity guest on the game show "Password" in 1967. The actress was married to "Password" host Allen Ludden, right, from 1963 until his death in 1981.

At an age when most acting careers start winding down, White found even bigger success as Sue Ann Nivens, the man-hungry "Happy Homemaker" on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" in the 1970s. She was the perfect foil for star Mary Tyler Moore, left, winning two Emmys for best supporting actress in a comedy series.

After her success as Sue Ann Nivens, she starred on her own series, "The Betty White Show," in 1977-78.

White plays Jane opposite Johnny Carson in a Tarzan skit for "The Tonight Show" in 1981.

And of course, she made several guest appearances on "The Love Boat," including in 1982 with Broadway star Carol Channing.

With Mickey Mouse at Disneyland in 1988.

White turned down the role of Blanche Devereaux to play the sweet and slightly dimwitted Rose Nyland on the long-running series "The Golden Girls," which also starred Rue McClanahan, from left, Estelle Getty and Bea Arthur. White won the Emmy for best actress in a comedy series in 1986 and was nominated six other times, often losing to her co-stars.

White is a well-known animal lover. Here she is at Lake Placid, New York, in 1999.

White brings her comedy chops to the movies in 2009's "The Proposal" with Sandra Bullock.

White, center, was a guest host on "Saturday Night Live" in 2010, appearing with Amy Poehler, from left, Maya Rudolph, Ana Gasteyer and Will Forte. She won another Emmy for her efforts on "SNL."

White joins her "Hot in Cleveland" co-stars, from left, Wendie Malick, Jane Leeves and Valerie Bertinelli to accept the award for favorite cable TV comedy on the People's Choice Awards in 2012.

White guest-stars as an eccentric professor on "Anthropology 101" in 2010 with Danny Pudi, left, and Donald Glover.

The actress does a stint on "Bones" in 2015. Two years earlier, the Guinness World Records had recognized White for the longest TV career for a female entertainer -- at that point 74 years.

White stars in the 2010 film "You Again."

The actress clutches her Life Achievement Award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January 2010. "I am the luckiest old broad on two feet," she told CNN's Brooke Baldwin in 2017 . "I'm still able to get a job, at this age. I will go to my grave saying, 'Can I come in and read for that tomorrow?' "

The star muses about her long career and her book, "If You Ask Me (And Of Course You Won't), " at what's now the Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles in 2011.

White accepts the Legend Award at the TV Land Awards in 2015 as her "Hot in Cleveland" co-stars watch from the sidelines.