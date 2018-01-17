Breaking News

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova show off babies

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 10:39 AM ET, Wed January 17, 2018

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova show off babies
Iglesias, Kournikova share new baby photos

    Iglesias, Kournikova share new baby photos

Iglesias, Kournikova share new baby photos 00:29

  • The couple had not publicly confirmed they gave birth
  • Neither of the babies were identified in the photos

(CNN)Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are even better at this privacy thing than Jay-Z and Beyonce.

The singer and the retired tennis star have been together since 2001 but are famously closed-mouthed about their relationship.
In December it was reported that the pair had managed to keep a pregnancy under wraps and had welcomed twins Nicholas and Lucy in Miami, Florida.
    Neither Iglesias nor Kournikova has ever publicly confirmed or commented on the births. But on Tuesday each posted photos with newborns on Instagram using the same caption: "My Sunshine."

    My Sunshine

    A post shared by 🐾 Anna 🎈Аня (@annakournikova) on

    My Sunshine

    A post shared by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) on

    Neither of the babies was identified by name.
    Kournikova, 36, told Women's Health in 2011 that she was excited about becoming a mother someday.
    "I absolutely want to have children, whether I have my own or adopt," she said. "I love taking care of people."
    CNN has reached out to reps for the couple for comment.