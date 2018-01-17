Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova show off babies

Story highlights The couple had not publicly confirmed they gave birth

Neither of the babies were identified in the photos

(CNN) Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are even better at this privacy thing than Jay-Z and Beyonce.

The singer and the retired tennis star have been together since 2001 but are famously closed-mouthed about their relationship.

In December it was reported that the pair had managed to keep a pregnancy under wraps and had welcomed twins Nicholas and Lucy in Miami, Florida.

Neither Iglesias nor Kournikova has ever publicly confirmed or commented on the births. But on Tuesday each posted photos with newborns on Instagram using the same caption: "My Sunshine."

My Sunshine A post shared by 🐾 Anna 🎈Аня (@annakournikova) on Jan 16, 2018 at 10:48am PST

My Sunshine A post shared by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) on Jan 16, 2018 at 9:39am PST

Neither of the babies was identified by name.

Read More