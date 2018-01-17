Breaking News

David Harbour's latest Twitter challenge is strangely sweet

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 1:26 PM ET, Wed January 17, 2018

(CNN)"Stranger Things" star David Harbour is willing to do a few favors for his followers.

The actor responded to a fan's tweeted request that he officiate her wedding with a challenge.
"125k retweets. Provided date works with s3 shooting schedule, I will get ordained and perform ceremony," Harbour replied in a tweet on Tuesday. "I get to read an esteemed love letter of my choosing, and after the cake is officially cut, I get the very first piece."
Harbour's response had garnered more than 68,000 retweets by Wednesday morning, but the bride-to-be's initial tweet is trailing behind with 46,000.
    This isn't the first time Harbour has tasked a follower with a social media challenge.
    Earlier this month, he appeared in a high school student's senior yearbook photo after she managed to have her request retweeted more than 25,000 times.