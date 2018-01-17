(CNN) "Stranger Things" star David Harbour is willing to do a few favors for his followers.

The actor responded to a fan's tweeted request that he officiate her wedding with a challenge.

"125k retweets. Provided date works with s3 shooting schedule, I will get ordained and perform ceremony," Harbour replied in a tweet on Tuesday. "I get to read an esteemed love letter of my choosing, and after the cake is officially cut, I get the very first piece."

125k retweets. Provided date works with s3 shooting schedule, I will get ordained and perform ceremony. I get to read an esteemed love letter of my choosing, and after the cake is officially cut, I get the very first piece. #allthecakes https://t.co/rSku8qD7uT — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) January 17, 2018

Harbour's response had garnered more than 68,000 retweets by Wednesday morning, but the bride-to-be's initial tweet is trailing behind with 46,000.

What would it take to get @DavidKHarbour to be the Officiant at my wedding in September?! — Ericka (@ErickaElizabth) January 15, 2018

This isn't the first time Harbour has tasked a follower with a social media challenge.