CNN 10 - January 18, 2018

January 18, 2018

Some international experts and leaders are expressing skepticism about recent talks between North Korea and South Korea, and we're explaining why on today's edition of CNN 10. We're also visiting the desert that's home to the largest desalinated water reserve on the planet. And our series on driverless cars rolls on with a look at their potential safety.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
