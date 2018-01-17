Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong jailed again

Hong Kong (CNN) Hong Kong's most famous pro-democracy activist is heading back to prison.

Joshua Wong was jailed Wednesday for three months by Hong Kong's high court for an offense stemming from the 2014 Umbrella Movement protests which shut down parts of the city, including the main financial district, for several months.

The sentence for contempt of court, after Wong and other demonstrators ignored an order to vacate a protest site, is the second time he has been jailed in the past year.

Wong, along with fellow protest leaders Nathan Law and Alex Chow, is continuing to appeal another sentence he received in August which had originally seen him jailed for six to eight months for offenses also related to the 2014 mass pro-democracy street protests. The Court of Final Appeal heard arguments Tuesday in that case but has reserved judgment to a later date.

The young activist -- who appeared in a Netflix documentary about him and the city's protest movement -- was out on bail while that appeal was pending, but Wednesday's decision sent him back to jail, along with fellow protest leader Raphael Wong, who was jailed for four and a half months.

Joshua Wong (R) and Nathan Law arrive at the Court of Final Appeal for the first hearing in their bid to appeal their jail sentences in Hong Kong on November 7, 2017.

