(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- GOP Sen. Jeff Flake made a scathing speech from the Senate floor that called out President Trump's rhetoric about the media. (You can read the text of the full speech here.)
-- Aunts of the 13 siblings held captive by their parents revealed years of secrecy and concerns.
-- Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon will do an interview with the special counsel in the Russia investigation instead of testifying before a grand jury.
    -- North and South Korean athletes will march under a unified flag at the opening ceremony of the Olympics.
    -- A former CIA officer was accused of stashing top secret information and is believed to have helped the Chinese government dismantle a US spy network in the country.
    -- Bitcoin keeps tumbling.
    -- Six teenagers killed themselves in six months in one Ohio school district.
    -- Snow struck the South again, bringing frigid temperatures and icy roads. And it's so cold in parts of Siberia that eyelashes are freezing.
    -- Ann Curry says she is not surprised by the allegations made against former co-anchor Matt Lauer.
    -- A 96-year-old former Nazi was told he would have to serve out his prison sentence.