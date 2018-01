(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- GOP Sen. Jeff Flake made a scathing speech from the Senate floor that called out President Trump's rhetoric about the media. (You can read the text of the full speech here .)

-- Aunts of the 13 siblings held captive by their parents revealed years of secrecy and concerns

-- Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon will do an interview with the special counsel in the Russia investigation instead of testifying before a grand jury.

-- North and South Korean athletes will march under a unified flag at the opening ceremony of the Olympics.

-- A former CIA officer was accused of stashing top secret information and is believed to have helped the Chinese government dismantle a US spy network in the country

-- Bitcoin keeps tumbling

-- Six teenagers killed themselves in six months in one Ohio school district

-- Ann Curry says she is not surprised by the allegations made against former co-anchor Matt Lauer