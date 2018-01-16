The South prepares for wintry mix of snow and ice

Story highlights More than 70 million people are under winter weather alerts

Snow and ice expected in several states from the Northeast down to Texas

(CNN) Snow and ice are coming to Southern states that aren't so accustomed to seeing such frosty conditions.

More than 70 million people are under winter weather alerts from states stretching from Maine to Texas, as a large swath of snow and ice approaches. The wintry weather, which could cause hazardous travel conditions, will last through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Wintry weather and hazardous travel from TX to the Nor'east and Mid-Atlantic is forecast through Wed. Out west, a series of weather systems will bring locally heavy rain, strong winds, and mountain snows to much of the west coast, and into the Great Basin and northern Rockies. pic.twitter.com/le3eX8o8NH — NWS (@NWS) January 15, 2018

Snow is expected in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee. But it's expected to remain light with about one to two inches, according to CNN Weather.

Several schools in the affected states, including the St. Louis and Nashville's public school systems, closed ahead of the anticipated weather Tuesday.

In anticipation of snow, sleet and freezing rain, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency on Monday.

