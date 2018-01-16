4 South Carolina officers shot after domestic violence call

(CNN) A man shot and injured four law enforcement officers late Monday and early Tuesday near a South Carolina home, a sheriff's spokesman said, after deputies initially were called there for a complaint of domestic violence.

The man suspected of firing the shots, Christian Thomas McCall, was injured in a shootout with officers near the home outside the city of York, ending a nearly six-hour ordeal in which the officers were looking for or trying to capture him, York County Sheriff's Office spokesman Trent Faris said.

The wounded officers -- three York County sheriff's deputies and one York police officer -- were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, including two by helicopter, Faris said. The officers' names and conditions weren't released.

McCall, 47, also was taken to a hospital; information on his condition was not released.

"We could really use your prayers and thoughts for those officers right now," Faris said at a news conference early Tuesday.

