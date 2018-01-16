Flash of light in Michigan is likely a meteor, says National Weather Service

(CNN) The night sky briefly lit up in Michigan on Tuesday night, with a bright flash of light and a loud noise that startled residents.

The flash and boom was "NOT thunder or lightning, but instead a likely meteor," tweeted the National Weather Service (NWS) for Detroit.

After reviewing several observational datasets, the NWS can confirm the flash and boom was NOT thunder or lightning, but instead a likely meteor. We continue to monitor feeds from astronomical agencies for official confirmation of a meteor. #miwx — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) January 17, 2018

The meteor lit up the southeast Michigan skies and caused a magnitude 2.0 earthquake 40 miles from Detroit, according to the NWS.

The earthquake was centered about five miles west-southwest of New Haven, MI, and the NWS says the meteor occurred around 8:10 p.m. ET.

The massive, flash of light was captured on people's cameras attached to their homes and cars, which was then posted on social media.

