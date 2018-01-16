Flash of light in Michigan is likely a meteor, says National Weather Service

(CNN) The night sky briefly lit up in Michigan on Tuesday night, with a bright flash of light and a loud noise that startled residents.

The flash and boom was "NOT thunder or lightning, but instead a likely meteor," tweeted the National Weather Service for Detroit. It was monitoring feeds from astronomical agencies for official confirmation that it was a meteor, the NWS said.

After reviewing several observational datasets, the NWS can confirm the flash and boom was NOT thunder or lightning, but instead a likely meteor. We continue to monitor feeds from astronomical agencies for official confirmation of a meteor. #miwx — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) January 17, 2018

The massive, flash of light was captured on people's cameras attached to their homes and cars, which was then posted on social media.

Chelsea Means captured the moment on her security cameras. Although she didn't see the light, she told CNN that she heard a "loud thunder, rumble noise."

"It shook my house," she said. "At first, it sounded like someone hitting my house."

