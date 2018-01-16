Erin Burnett: 'Who does this administration think it's fooling?'

(CNN) On Tuesday evening Erin Burnett began her prime time program with a simple question: "How stupid do you think we are?"

Pointed, politically charged and presumably directed at Washington, the anchor's inquiry stemmed from a slew of recent controversial remarks made by President Donald Trump and his Republican allies' subsequent willingness to cover for him.

"They shouldn't get away with it," Burnett said, before rolling a clip of Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen speaking on Capitol Hill. In the video, Nielsen says she cannot remember the "specific word" used by Trump during his now infamous immigration meeting. The word in question is "shithole."

"So who does this administration think it's fooling at this point?" Burnett asked rhetorically, before adding "certainly not Sen. Cory Booker."

Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, grabbed headlines of his own Tuesday by admonishing Nielsen for failing to vilify the President.

