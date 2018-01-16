Detroit man deported to Mexico after 30 years in US

(CNN) Jorge Garcia, a 39-year-old landscaper and father of two who has lived in the United States for 30 years, said a painful goodbye to his family at the Detroit Metro Airport early Monday morning.

Garcia was deported, after having lived in the United States since he was a child, when his family came as undocumented immigrants from Mexico.

Garcia had been facing an order of removal since 2009, but had received extensions under the Obama administration. Because of the Trump administration's crackdown on undocumented immigrants, Garcia was ordered to return to Mexico in November.

The Garcia family said they pleaded with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to extend his time in the hopes that a new Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) law -- one without an age limit -- would be put in place to make him eligible.

The ICE officials finally said that because there was no DACA law currently in place, Jorge Garcia had to leave the country.

