Washington (CNN) More than a dozen top White House officials will attend a series of events on Tuesday that the Trump administration is billing as a "conversation with Women of America."

The event comes amid the nationwide focus on sexual harassment and assault against women dubbed the #MeToo movement spurred by extensive alleged abuse by Harvey Weinstein and a cascade of other powerful men.

Though the movement has impacted the sports, entertainment and political worlds, it has largely spared the White House, even though at least 15 women have come forward with a wide range of accusations against Trump, ranging from sexual harassment and sexual assault to lewd behavior around women. Trump was also recorded in 2005 describing sexually assaulting women on the "Access Hollywood" videotape.

Trump has steadfastly denied any wrongdoing.

Expected to attend: senior White House officials, such as Ivanka Trump, the President's daughter and senior adviser, communications director Hope Hicks, press secretary ​Sarah Sanders and counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway as well as Cabinet members Secretary of Department of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen and ​Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao.

