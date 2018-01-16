Trump tweeted his black approval rating has doubled. It hasn't.

Story highlights The latest CNN poll shows the president earning 3% approval from black Americans

Gallup numbers have shown his approval rating dropping since his inauguration

President Donald Trump bragged on Twitter that his approval rating with black Americans has doubled. It hasn't.

Only 15% of black Americans said they approved of Trump's job performance in the days following his inauguration last January — and it's only gone downhill from there. In the most recent Gallup weekly numbers, only 6% of black Americans said they approved of the President's job performance.

The most recent CNN polling, from December , shows that only 3% of black Americans said they approved of how Trump is handling his job nearly a year into his White House tenure. A whopping 91% said they disapproved.

But that didn't stop Trump from tweeting on Tuesday morning that his approval among black Americans had doubled. "Unemployment for Black Americans is the lowest ever recorded. Trump approval ratings with Black Americans has doubled. Thank you, and it will get even (much) better!" he wrote.

Unemployment for Black Americans is the lowest ever recorded. Trump approval ratings with Black Americans has doubled. Thank you, and it will get even (much) better! @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2018

It is true that black unemployment has fallen to 6.8% in the most recent data — the lowest since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began tracking the number in 1972 but still higher than the 4.1% national unemployment rate among all races.

