Story highlights "We cannot be complacent," said Tillerson

The summit on North Korea's nuclear threat is taking place with the winter Olympics in South Korea less than a month away

Vancouver, Canada (CNN) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and allies said that the world community must continue to pressure North Korea to change its behavior, warning against complacency as North and South Korea engage in talks.

"The pressure campaign will continue until North Korea takes decisive steps to de-nuclearize," Tillerson said at a summit on North Korea in Vancouver. "This is a strategy that has and will require patience, but, thanks to your support, the regime is already facing costs it is having difficulty bearing."

"We cannot be complacent," said Tillerson.

The international summit on North Korea's nuclear threat is taking place with the Winter Olympics in South Korea less than a month away. The international games gave rise to talks between Pyongyang and Seoul that initially covered North Korea's participation, and then expanded to include military discussions.

Despite two false alarms about ballistic missile attacks in the last week -- one in Hawaii and one in Japan -- tensions on the peninsula have settled into a steady simmer as direct talks between the north and the south continue, but Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono warned against countries being lulled into thinking North Korea was changing.

Read More