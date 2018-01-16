Story highlights US and key allies met over how to handle an increasingly aggressive North Korea

Tillerson emphasizes the international community would prefer a diplomatic resolution

Vancouver, British Columbia (CNN) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson declined an opportunity to clarify whether President Donald Trump has spoken with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, after the President alluded to possible communications in an interview last week with The Wall Street Journal.

The top US diplomat said Tuesday that he did not think it would be "useful" to confirm or detail any possible discussions publicly because tensions on the peninsula over North Korea's nuclear program are at a "very tenuous stage."

"When we get into who's talking to who, and what was said -- if we want that to be made known or made public, we will announce it," he told reporters at a news conference in Vancouver.

The remarks closed a day of meetings between the US and key allies over how to handle the increasingly aggressive North Korean nuclear and ballistic missile program. In all, 20 countries participated in the summit.

