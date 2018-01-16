Bannon hit with Hill subpoena after declining to answer key questions during House hearing

Story highlights The House Intelligence Committee spoke to White House strategist Steve Bannon

The White House said it was not concerned with what Bannon might say to Congress

(CNN) Florida Rep. Tom Rooney, a senior Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, said Tuesday that Steve Bannon's testimony is running into problems over whether he can invoke executive privilege for events that occurred during the transition.

A source familiar with the matter said Bannon was issued subpoena by House committee after refusing to disclose information from the time period of the transition and White House, as first reported by Fox News

Rooney would not comment on whether the committee had issued a subpoena to Bannon during its closed-door interview , but he told reporters that the issue "dominating the day" was over executive privilege and the presidential transition.

"I certainly think that the committee respects executive privilege, it's when does that attach is the question that's sort of dominating the day," Rooney said. "At what time does that attach -- during the transition or during the actual swearing-in?"

"If you are part of the White House in any way and you're talking about things that were during the campaign but it happens to be in the White House, then what's the answer? That's the quandary," Rooney said.

