WH directs Bannon to avoid answering Hill queries in Russia probe

(CNN) President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon faced angry lawmakers from both parties during a contentious interview that stretched more than 10 hours on Tuesday, as he was hit with subpoenas on multiple fronts and was accused by a top Democrat of agreeing to a White House "gag order."

Bannon confirmed to the House Intelligence Committee that he was issued a subpoena from special counsel Robert Mueller to testify before a grand jury, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. He was also slapped with a new subpoena on Tuesday from the committee itself, according to Rep. Mike Conaway, the Texas Republican leading the committee's Russia probe, and committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-California, who still signs off on subpoenas.

Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the committee, said after the hearing that Bannon was instructed by the White House in advance of the hearing not to respond to certain topics.

The California Democrat said the attorney for Bannon consulted with the White House after the committee subpoena was served Tuesday and was told his client was still not to answer questions regarding the time during the transition and in the White House.

Schiff called it a "gag order," saying it was an "audacious" move by the White House to assert that at a later date they may seek to invoke executive privilege.

