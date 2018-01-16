No. 2 House Democrat says Trump qualifies 'for being a racist'

Story highlights Steny Hoyer is part of the lawmaker groups negotiating an immigration deal

The House Democratic whip sidestepped whether he would vote to censure Trump

(CNN) The No. 2 House Democrat said Tuesday that President Donald Trump qualifies as a racist and argued against the bipartisan Senate compromise to address the expiring Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Rep. Steny Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, called the President's comments last week in the Oval Office meeting with bipartisan Senators "certainly racist."

Pressed whether he believes Trump is racist, Hoyer wouldn't initially answer directly, saying, "If you use racist rhetoric, if you pursue policies based upon a racial premise, I consider that to be the definition of a racist."

But then the Maryland Democrat then was more direct, saying, "I'm saying what he does is racist. If what you do is racist, you certainly qualify for being a racist."

Hoyer sidestepped a question on whether or not he supported a planned resolution to censure the President that members of the Congressional Black Caucus were drafting.

