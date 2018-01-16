Story highlights 16 Democrats voted to keep the government funded last month

They might be the ones this time to determine whether the bill passes

Washington (CNN) As Congress reconvenes after a holiday weekend in their first day back at the Capitol, there's one thing on everyone's mind: Will there be a shutdown?

Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the Senate's Democratic whip, who's taken the lead on immigration negotiations for his party in the chamber, was asked Tuesday afternoon if he could support a short-term spending bill that did not include a plan to protect recipients of the expiring Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program

Durbin told reporters "we'll wait and see," a telling sign that perhaps the most watched Democrat on the issue refused to say if he would vote to shut down the government over it.

Should House Republicans have the votes for their spending bill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will need at least nine Democrats to vote "yes" again on a short-term funding bill -- or more, depending on whether any Republicans vote against the continuing resolution or are absent due to health reasons.

Read More