The Director of National Intelligence helped convince reluctant senators to back the bill

Washington (CNN) In a surprisingly close vote, the Senate advanced legislation Tuesday that would keep in place a key electronic surveillance tool the government says it needs to track terrorists, barely overcoming objections from a bipartisan group of civil libertarian-focused senators who wanted to add changes to the bill.

By a vote of 60-38, the Senate defeated a filibuster of the bill that reauthorizes Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. The Senate now enters a 30-hour period of debate before holding a final vote later this week.

Section 702 allows the US government to collect communications, such as emails and phone records, of foreigners on foreign soil without a warrant. While the law targets non-US citizens, critics warn the government may incidentally monitor US citizens who are communicating with non-US citizens outside the United States.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats -- a former senator -- helped convince reluctant senators to back the bill, according to a GOP aide.

As he left the Senate, Coats chuckled with reporters and said the vote was almost as exciting as the Vikings-Saints playoff stunner this weekend.

