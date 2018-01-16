White House doctor: 'No concerns' about Trump's cognitive ability

Story highlights The President's score on a cognitive exam was perfect, MD says

He says Trump told him to answer every query about the physical

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, hoping to rebut questions about his mental fitness, requested the White House physician perform a cognitive exam during his physical last week.

The President, 71, received a perfect score, the doctor said Tuesday during an extraordinary hourlong questioning session at the White House, and he raised no concerns about Trump's ability to carry out his job.

"I have no concerns about his cognitive ability," Dr. Ronny Jackson told reporters from the briefing room. He said he hadn't initially planned to administer the screening for neurological impairments, but did so at Trump's asking.

"I've found no reason whatsoever to think the President has any issues whatsoever with his thought processes," Jackson said.

The assessment was one in a series of rosy readings that Jackson offered about Trump's health after examining him for more than four hours last week. In a remarkable show of transparency for an administration known for its secret-keeping, Jackson stood at the White House podium for an hour Tuesday answering questions about the President's health.

