Story highlights On Friday, Jackson described Trump's health as "excellent"

Jackson will speak to reporters about Trump's health Tuesday

Washington (CNN) Dr. Ronny Jackson, the White House physician who last week declared President Donald Trump in "excellent health," will provide more details of the President's medical exam during a briefing on Tuesday.

The White House said last week that Jackson would join White House press secretary Sarah Sanders to describe some results from the yearly physical, which was conducted Friday at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland.

On Friday evening, the White House released a statement from Jackson -- who also performed President Barack Obama's last presidential physical -- that indicated the exam went "exceptionally well" and described Trump's health as "excellent."

The statement did not include any of the information that is typically contained in the readout of a presidential physical, like Trump's height, weight, cholesterol level or blood pressure. Those details could come on Tuesday, though the White House hasn't said what specifically will be revealed about Trump's health. Officials have said that it would take the long weekend to complete tests, including blood work, that were included in the exam.

The President himself will decide what to make public, in accordance with medical privacy rules. He's been unwilling in the past to disclose information that candidates and presidents typically reveal, such as his tax returns. But during the 2016 campaign he did authorize his personal doctor to release some medical information.