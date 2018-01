Story highlights Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch reached for glasses he wasn't wearing

Twitter noticed

It happens to all of us

(CNN) Orrin Hatch is the coolest guy in the Senate, or so his uber hip press shop would like you to think. The octogenarian senator from Utah -- who announced he will not be seeking re-election -- lit up Twitter after reaching up to take off glasses that he wasn't actually wearing.

The instantly iconic movement served as as a moment of levity during a contentious Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. The senator, totally unfazed, blew by it and began his questioning on worker visas.

Though Hatch kept going, the moment is frozen and immortalized on the Internet. The official Twitter account for Hatch's staff responded to a viral tweet of the moment from The Wrap's Jon Levine

Oh you mean his invisible glasses from Warby Parker? They're new, you've probably never heard of them. pic.twitter.com/pygTRwbJl7 — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) January 16, 2018

"WATCH: Sen. Orrin Hatch removes a pair of glasses he's not wearing," Levine tweeted along with a three-second clip of the moment -- a clip that now has more than 2 million views.

"Oh you mean his invisible glasses from Warby Parker? They're new, you've probably never heard of them," Hatch's apparently hipster staffers responded, all in good fun.

