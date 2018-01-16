Story highlights Romney gave the keynote address at the Salt Lake City Chamber of Commerce summit

On Friday, he will participate in a "fireside chat" at the Silicon Slopes conference

Speeches could offer a window into his policy priorities

(CNN) Mitt Romney refused to say anything about his plans to run for the US Senate during an appearance before the Salt Lake City Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, but he offered hints about what his agenda might be in Washington.

In a speech centered on economic policy, Romney outlined his concerns about the failure to address entitlement reform to curb the nation's debt, global warming, education and inter-generational poverty. Using charts and graphs, he focused at length on the declining opportunities and lack of wage growth for less educated workers -- the voters who powered President Donald Trump's bid for the White House.

"Those who have less than high school or high school only have seen a deteriorating economic circumstance -- that leads to greater and greater income disparity, wealth disparity within the population, a lot of resentment, anger and finger-pointing," he said. "It's just not fair. Not good. Everyone in America has an equal value under the eyes of our creator."

"Some of these issues we have answers to," Romney said, criticizing gridlock in Washington, "but just not the will to get them done."

During a Q&A session following his speech, Romney was asked whether he plans to run for the seat of retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah.

