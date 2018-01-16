All eyes on Romney as Senate speculation grows

Story highlights Romney is giving the keynote address Tuesday at the Salt Lake City Chamber of Commerce summit

(CNN) Mitt Romney will deliver two high-profile speeches in Utah this week that could offer a window into his policy priorities as the 2012 Republican presidential nominee eyes a run for the Senate.

Romney is giving the keynote address Tuesday at the Salt Lake City Chamber of Commerce summit. On Friday, he will participate in a "fireside chat" at the Silicon Slopes conference, which draws tech industry executives from across the country to Utah during the same week as the Sundance Film Festival.

Though Romney is expected to soon make his run official -- and the date is a moving target -- several confidantes told CNN that they do not expect to hear any campaign rhetoric from him during either speech this week, much less any kind of political announcement.

Romney, who worked at the Boston-based Bain & Company before forming Bain Capital, will focus, in part, on how Utah can sustain its strong economic growth and continue to nurture its burgeoning tech sector, according to several sources.

Romney's interest in the seat that is being vacated by retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch has essentially cleared the field for the former Massachusetts governor, who has long kept a vacation home in Utah and made the state his primary residence in 2014. He is best known in Utah for salvaging the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympic Games after they were mired in a bribery scandal that became a deep embarrassment to the state.

