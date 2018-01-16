Breaking News

McConnell: Lawmakers shouldn't push for DACA deal this week

By Daniella Diaz and Phil Mattingly, CNN

Updated 5:21 PM ET, Tue January 16, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

What a government shutdown means for you
What a government shutdown means for you

    JUST WATCHED

    What a government shutdown means for you

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

What a government shutdown means for you 01:10

Story highlights

  • If a spending bill isn't passed by Friday, the government will shut down
  • Democrats want a fix to the expiring DACA program

Washington (CNN)Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell addressed the government shutdown threat on the Senate floor Tuesday by pushing for a longer negotiating period on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

"It is clear that Congress has at least until March -- at a minimum, and maybe even longer -- to reach a compromise on the DACA question," McConnell said, citing the court order that froze the wind-down of the program and led to the administration taking new renewal applications from the young undocumented immigrants it covers.
No. 2 House Democrat says Trump qualifies &#39;for being a racist&#39;
No. 2 House Democrat says Trump qualifies 'for being a racist'
"There is no reason my colleagues should hold government funding hostage over the issue of illegal immigration," McConnell said.
    If Congress doesn't pass a funding bill by Friday, the government could be heading for a shutdown on the one-year anniversary of Donald Trump's presidency.
    Democrats have signaled they wouldn't be quick to fund the government without a guarantee that there is a plan on the way to protect hundreds of thousands of young recipients of DACA, which expires in March.
    Read More
    After Trump's incendiary language and his rejection of a bipartisan deal last week, Democrats may be leaning more toward withholding their votes on a spending compromise.