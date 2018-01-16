Story highlights The Missouri state Legislature reconvenes Tuesday

Gov. Eric Greitens has sought lawmaker support amid an infidelity scandal

(CNN) A number of Republican state lawmakers issued blistering calls Tuesday for Gov. Eric Greitens to step down, a sign of mounting pressure on the embattled governor in the aftermath of allegations that he had blackmailed a woman he had an affair with.

The lawmakers included state Rep. Nate Walker, who was one of Greitens' earliest supporters during the contentious Republican primary, listed in January 2016 among the campaign's state leadership team.

Walker said Tuesday that Greitens' "scandal will make it impossible to lead the state going forward."

"It is my belief the governor should resign so that the state can move forward focusing on the issues that we all care about," Walker added.

Earlier in the day, state Reps. Marsha Haefner and Kathie Conway also had issued calls for the governor to step down, expressing doubts that he would be able to govern effectively in light of the controversy enveloping him.

Read More