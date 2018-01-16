Story highlights Pence paid an unannounced visit to a church in the Washington suburbs

The pastor said Trump's rhetoric "makes people of color feel dehumanized"

Washington (CNN) The Rev. Maurice Watson says he didn't care that Vice President Mike Pence was sitting with his congregation; he was going to use his sermon Sunday in the Washington, DC, suburbs to criticize President Donald Trump's reported use of the phrase "shithole countries" to describe African nations.

Speaking to "CNN Tonight with Don Lemon" on Monday, Watson said he would have delivered the same message to the Metropolitan Baptist Church regardless of whether Pence was in the room.

"I have to speak up for my people, and the vice president just happened to be there," Watson said, later adding, "When I heard these kinds of visceral adjectives and what have you that were used to describe nations in Africa and other statements about Haiti, I felt that, in good conscience, as a pastor, that I needed to speak up on behalf of the people."

Pence paid an unannounced visit to the Largo, Maryland, church with second lady Karen Pence on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. During the service, Watson received a standing ovation when he addressed Trump's comments, according to video of the event provided by the church.

"I stand today as your pastor to vehemently denounce and reject such characterizations of the nation's (inaudible) and of our brothers and sisters in Haiti and I further say whoever made such a statement and whoever used such a visceral and disrespectful, dehumanizing adjective to characterize the nations of Africa," Watson said. "Do you hear me, church? Whoever said it is wrong and they ought to be held accountable."

