The homeland security secretary is addressing the Senate Judiciary Committee

She's facing questions about remarks the President made regarding immigration

(CNN) Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen told senators Tuesday she "did not hear" President Donald Trump say the specific word "shithole" during a meeting with lawmakers last week that she attended.

"I did not hear that word used, no sir," Nielsen testified at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, when asked if Trump used that word or similar language to disparage African countries in the meeting with Trump and lawmakers on immigration policy.

"The conversation was very impassioned, I don't dispute that the President was using tough language, others in the room were also using tough language," Nielsen said.

"I was struck more by the fact that the conversation -- although passionate and appropriately so -- had gotten to a place where many people in the room were using inappropriate language in the oval office in front of the President. That's what struck me," she added later.

Sens. Dick Durbin and Lindsey Graham, a Democrat and Republican respectively who were in the meeting, have confirmed to the press the reports that Trump said the words "shithole countries" to describe individuals from African nations and had disparaging remarks toward Haitians being part of an immigration deal -- all as part of a conversation about how the US accepts immigrants.

