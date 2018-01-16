DHS secretary faces Democrats' grilling at hearing

Story highlights The homeland security secretary is addressing the Senate Judiciary Committee

She's facing questions about remarks the President made regarding immigration

(CNN) The homeland security secretary on Tuesday faced a grilling from senators in the wake of the President's vulgar remarks about the origins of immigrants to the US -- a conversation for which she was in the room.

The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, opened her remarks by warning Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen that she was not happy with what she was hearing out of DHS thus far.

Feinstein referenced recent reports that Nielsen's department was continuing to consider a practice of separating children from parents when apprehended at the border -- a policy first suggested last year by then-Secretary John Kelly.

"Candidly, woman to woman, I can't believe that, and I hope you will clarify," Feinstein said. "Not only would such a systemic policy infringe on the constitutional rights of parents. It is also callous and stunningly un-American."

Feinstein added that a that pediatric group have said such a policy would have a negative impact on children.

Read More