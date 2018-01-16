Who is Dr. Ronny Jackson?

Story highlights Jackson's time as White House physician carries over from previous administrations

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's physician fielded questions from reporters on Trump's recent physical at the White House news briefing Tuesday. So who is Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson -- the doctor serving the executive branch?

Although Tuesday's news conference focused on Trump's physical and mental fitness, Jackson's time as White House physician carries over from previous administrations.

He was tapped to be a physician for the White House during former President George W. Bush's tenure in 2006, while Jackson was deployed in Iraq, according to his Navy biography

Jackson's medical career began when he graduated from medical school at the University of Texas in 1995. From there, he went to the Portsmouth Naval Medical Center, the Navy biography says.

