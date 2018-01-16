Trump admin touts stats linking immigration to terror

Washington (CNN) The Trump administration released a new analysis Tuesday claiming that 73% of those convicted of "international terrorism-related charges" in US federal courts following the attacks on September 11, 2001, were "foreign-born," attempting to draw a causal connection between hotly debated immigration policies disfavored by President Donald Trump and acts of terrorism.

But the threadbare, 11-page document raised more questions than it supplied answers about what exactly the Trump administration seeks to conclude from the snapshot of data released to the public in the midst of a protracted immigration fight on Capitol Hill.

The Department of Homeland Security focused on 549 individuals convicted of offenses between September 11, 2001, and December 31, 2016. But it included terrorist acts committed abroad (though it didn't say exactly how many), doesn't provide a breakdown of how many individuals were arrested for acts committed on US soil and doesn't explain how many foreign nationals were radicalized only after entering the US.

Instead, the report states only that at the time of conviction, 254 of the 549 individuals "were not US citizens," 148 "were foreign-born, naturalized and received US citizenship" and 147 "were U.S. citizens by birth." The document partially acknowledged its own limitations, however, saying the analysis "does not include individuals convicted of offenses relating to domestic terrorism, nor does it include information related to terrorism-related convictions in state courts."

The figures provided in the report -- blasted out to the media by Homeland Security and the Justice Department on Tuesday morning -- were originally supposed to be released last year under Trump's derailed second executive order , which restricted travel for certain nationals of several Muslim-majority countries. On a call with reporters, a senior administration official acknowledged the report was "overdue," said the timing was "coincidental" with the ongoing immigration debate in Congress and the data had simply taken longer to aggregate than expected.

