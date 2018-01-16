Story highlights The new bill would hit Russia hard if it tries to influence another US election

"With the midterm elections less than a year away, we have no time to waste," Van Hollen said in a statement

Washington (CNN) Lawmakers are set to introduce a bill that would punish any nation that tries to influence a US election, adding extra sanctions against Russia if it once again tries to interfere.

The bill, introduced by the bipartisan team of Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Maryland Democrat, and Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, would require the Director of National Intelligence to make a determination about foreign interference within one month after every federal election.

"Protecting the integrity of our elections is an issue that knows no party. And with the midterm elections less than a year away, we have no time to waste," Van Hollen said in a statement. "The DETER Act sends an unequivocal message to Russia and any other foreign actor who may follow its example: if you attack us, the consequences will be severe."

JUST WATCHED Fusion co-founder: Dossier author feared Trump was being blackmailed Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Fusion co-founder: Dossier author feared Trump was being blackmailed 03:05

"We cannot be a country where foreign intelligence agencies attempt to influence our political process without consequences. This bill will help to ensure the integrity of our electoral process by using key national security tools to dissuade foreign powers from meddling in our elections," Rubio said in a statement.

The Defending Elections from Threats by Establishing Redlines, or DETER Act, comes a week after Senate Democrats issued a report warning that the US is ill prepared to deal with possible Russian meddling in the 2018 midterms or the 2020 presidential election.

Read More