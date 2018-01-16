Will 2020 contenders put Democrats in a bind on DACA?

Washington (CNN) As battles over immigration and government spending advance with no solution in sight, Senate Democrats are being forced to decide whether they'd support a short-term measure to avert a government shutdown -- even if it doesn't include protections for the hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants brought into the United States as children.

A contingency of 2020 prospects -- including California Sen. Kamala Harris, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand -- want to play hardball, refusing to vote for anything that doesn't secure the fate of those who gained legal status under former President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Their position matches a Democratic base that overwhelmingly supports protections for DACA participants and is eager to see lawmakers use every available tactic to pressure Trump.

"Why are we kicking the can down the road?" Booker said Tuesday.

But the 10 Democratic senators up for re-election this year in states Trump won in 2016 -- all of whom need to win over conservative voters -- may be less willing to force a government shutdown over immigration policy.

Read More